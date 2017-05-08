Turkish prosecutor’s office demands 3,623 life sentences for Gülen

Turkish prosecutor’s office has demanded the court to commit Islamic spiritual leader Fethullah Gülen to 3,623 aggravated life sentences and another 2923 years in prison.
According to the investigation, he was the mastermind of the coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016. Apart from this, administrative arrest in the amount of 2.2 million days has been imposed on Gülen, who lives in US.
The preacher is the prime suspect in most of the criminal cases initiated into the coup attempt organization, Meduza reports.