Trump congratulates Macron on election win

US President Donald Trump called French president elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on the victory in the election, press secretary of the US president, Sean Spicer, told journalists Monday, RIA Novosti reports.
Earlier, Trump congratulated Macron on Twitter, expressing readiness for joint work.
The second round of election was held in France on Sunday. Former economy minister of the country, Emmanuel Macron, won with 66.1 percent votes, over 20.7 million voters having voted for him. Leader of National Front Le Pen won over 10.6 percent of the votes (33.9 percent).