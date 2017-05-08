3 soldiers drown as a result of accident in Artsakh

An accident took place in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army on Monday morning.
According to the preliminary information, Defense Army servicemen Ruben Barseghyan (born in 1998), Rafayel Bisharyan (born in 1997) and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (born in 1998) drowned in a reservoir nearby the military units as a result of a traffic accident.
Due to the search operation, the bodies of Ruben Barseghyan and Rafayel Bisharyan were found. The work is underway to determine the fate of Ruben Mnatsakanyan.
Investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident, the press-service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.
The NKR Defense Army shares the grief of the loss and extends its support to the soldiers’ family members, relatives and fellow servicemen.