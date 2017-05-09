Foreign analysts stress importance of resolving Karabakh conflict

Analysts believe that increasing the role of parliament in Armenia will have no impact on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reported Voice of America Armenian service.
As per American Foreign Policy Council analyst Stephen Blank, parliaments usually are guided more by public opinion rather than having an effect on them. But, in his view, it is no longer possible to keep this conflict in a frozen state. He added, however, that none of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators is coming up with a new peace plan.
Thomas de Waal, a senior associate at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment, and who specializes primarily in the South Caucasus region, also stressed the importance of resolving the Karabakh conflict, and noted that this will enable to improve the economic situation in the region. In particular, according to De Waal, the settlement of this conflict will make it possible to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations which, in his view, are frozen due to Azerbaijan.
But in Stephen Blank’s words, to improve Yerevan-Ankara relations, first and foremost, Turkey needs to follow the example of Germany, which dispelled all doubts by being the first to recognize the Holocaust. Otherwise, Blank is convinced that there can be no full confidence in Turkey.