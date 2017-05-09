Newspaper: 8 persons that became Armenia MPs promise Tsarukyan to give up their parliamentary mandates

YEREVAN. – Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who heads Tsarukyan Bloc, finally managed to get a promise from the eight persons, who had withdrawn from the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) their petitions for giving up their parliamentary seats and had become MPs, to give up their parliamentary mandates on the day of the first session of the National Assembly, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“According to the information we received, former provincial governor of Vayots Dzor, Sergey Bagratyan, who was one of the angriest when taking back the [parliamentary mandate] withdrawal petition from the CEC, [and] who stated that he felt cheated and insulted and did not rule out that he might even quit the PAP, also will give up his [parliamentary] mandate,” wrote Zhamanak.