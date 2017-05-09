Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 65 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 970 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired eleven mortar shells as well as three shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and continued confidently carrying out their military watch.