Karabakh president: Artsakh Liberation War has become one of the greatest victories

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Victory Holiday, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno Karabagh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

The address runs as follows:

"Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic and Artsakh Liberation wars,

Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

On behalf of the republic's authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on the Victory Holiday, the 25th anniversary of the NKR Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi, glorious victories that our people carved in various crossroads of history due to the bravery and courage of their brave sons, their selfless love towards the Motherland.

The feat of our legendary fathers and grandfathers in the Great Patriotic War, their lives have always granted us pride and become a landmark for us leading to new victories. We have liberated Shoushi having in sight their heroic example that instilled unshakable faith towards our own strength and victory of justice, taught to be steadfast and resolute, ready to struggle and determined.

The Artsakh Liberation War has become one of the greatest victories of the Armenian people in the range of our heroic battles.

Today we are twice proud as we have a worthy shift, generation of aweless young people who place above all the defense of homeland's borders and the security of the native people. They continue the work of their ancestors with great dignity leaving new examples of selflessness in the history.

Honor and glory to all our heroes!

Honor and glory to our martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for the sacred mission of defending the Motherland!

Dear compatriots,

On this festive day I congratulate all our people in Mother Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora. Together we have carved this cherished triple holiday, together we have overcome all the difficulties and trials, paving our heroic path. It was so in the past, and so it will be forever!

I once again congratulate all of us, wishing peace, welfare and all the best!"