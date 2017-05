Armenian PM not going to deal with Azerbaijani apples

Foreign analysts stress importance of resolving Karabakh conflict

French authorities intend to clear out refugee camp in Paris

Karabakh holds military parade

59.9% of South Koreans vote in presidential election

Armenia celebrates Victory and Peace Day (PHOTOS)

US Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Air Force secretary

Newspaper: 8 persons that became Armenia MPs promise Tsarukyan to give up their parliamentary mandates

Karabakh president: Artsakh Liberation War has become one of the greatest victories

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

Global oil prices are up

Armenia President: After May 9, 1992, this date acquired additional meaning for us

US wine expert in Armenia: Thinking your wine is best stops you from making a change (PHOTOS)

3 soldiers drown as a result of accident in Artsakh

Turkish prosecutor’s office demands 3,623 life sentences for Gülen

Strong wind causes damage in Lchashen community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik

Estonian court sentences Russian national to 5 years in prison for espionage

Blunt-nosed viper found in one of Yerevan houses

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war (V)

Yerkir Tsirani: Don’t be afraid to vote against Armenian authorities

Armenian defense minister introduces new project “Observation post” (PHOTOS)

Armenia and Artsakh presidents attend concert in Stepanakert

Yerevan Council member candidate: Postanjyan and Pashinyan received money for idle talk

Author of Yerevan coat of arms dies

Armenian monastery situated in Turkey a new target of treasure hunters

Azerbaijani FM’s father taken to intensive care unit

Artsakh parliament speaker welcomes his Armenian counterpart in Stepanakert

Karabakh president hands over awards on May 8 Triple Holiday

Defense Minister: Armenia interested in good relations between Moscow and Tbilisi

Turkey plans to build wall along Iranian border

Vigen Sargsyan: Russia greatly assists in strengthening of Armenia armed forces

EU ambassador optimistic about visa liberalization with Armenia

Armenian president meets with demobilized and serving soldiers (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD: Turkey plays negative role in Karabakh issue

Armenian Defense Minister: Armenia does not plan to open new bases on its territory

Armenian Defense Minister: Even if Karabakh is unrecognized, it is still a country

Putin congratulates Armenia President on Victory Day

EU Ambassador urges Armenia to establish independent anti-corruption body

EU delegation in Armenia planning to include new areas in cooperation

EU ambassador hopes agreement with Armenia will be signed in fall

Armenia President attends official launch of army education program in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

French president-elect to visit Berlin

Austrian chairmanship: OSCE office in Yerevan had no role in Karabakh peace process

Switalski: Closure of Yerevan office will be bigger blow to OSCE itself

French Interior Ministry announces final results of presidential elections

WSJ: Pentagon is ready to spend $7.5 billion to expand military presence in Asia-Pacific region

Turkey police raid renowned publishing house that publishes Armenian Genocide books

More than one million children flee South Sudan violence

Karabakh new village houses to be given to families of martyrs

NATO Secretary General congratulates Macron on victory

2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Chicago memorial

Armenia Premier honors Karabakh War fallen heroes (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM to mark Sushi Liberation Day anniversary by working

Poll: Social media affects outcome of French elections

Karabakh army: Tension at line of contact increased at night

Obama urges Congress not to repeal Obamacare

Each smartphone user runs average of 10 apps per day

May 8 is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Global oil prices are up

Politico: Trump-Russia probes can seep into 2018

“Macron-,” “Le Pen-style” condoms sold in Paris

Armenia President to France’s Macron: Our exceptional relations will continue to develop

Le Pen congratulates Macron

Macron leads in French presidential vote

Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenia's Tavush

May 8 marks 25th anniversary of start of Shushi liberation

Lavrov: No country is CSTO's opponent

Azerbaijan arrests servicemen for allegedly spying for Armenia

US and Turkey army chiefs discuss Syria

Armenia president arrives in Artsakh

Karabakh president attends liturgy dedicated to Defense Army

5 bombs go off in a bus heading to Damascus

France is holding second round of presidential elections

First plane lands at world’s “most useless” airport

Armenia-based company develops new remote gas consumption meter

Stray dogs tear into pieces Yerevan Zoo deer

Armenians outraged over construction nearby Tbilisi’s Armenian Shamkhoretsots church

Spanish "business angel”: Sales skills are must-have for Armenian hi-tech startups

Political scientist: Struggle against international terrorism is CSTO KSOR function

Incumbent Yerevan mayor: We have included tourism development in our election program

Nalbandian: Armenia-EU agreement reflects essence and depth of our cooperation (PHOTO)

EU Commission issues statement on closing of OSCE Office in Yerevan

Minister: Armenia was obliged to borrow overseas to compensate shortfall of foreign exchange

Świtalski: New Armenia-EU agreement may be ready by Eastern Partnership summit

Aramyan: EU is more advanced, but we are working closely with both EU and EEU

ARF-D calls for citizens to vote for incumbent Yerevan mayor

Armenia-Russia troops’ joint unit commander: Putin cannot prohibit attack

French MP dies while campaigning for Macron

Armenia Finance Minister: You need to sacrifice something to gain something else

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supports double strategy towards Russia

Rally staged against Putin in Moscow

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

Army general: Armenia-Russia joint troops are ready to neutralize potential threat from Turkey

Karabakh proposes to conduct investigation into Azerbaijan disinformation

Death toll in Iran mine explosion rises to 26

Four major US TV channels refuses to run Trump re-election campaign ad

Ombudsman: Karabakh suffered 20 casualties from Azerbaijan shooting, in 10 months

Armenia anti-hail stations to be upgraded

Trump not allowed to appoint US Army Secretary

Lokyan: EU will allocate €1.6mn to create jobs in Armenia border villages