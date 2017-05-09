French authorities intend to clear out refugee camp in Paris

French authorities are working to clear out a refugee camp in northeast Paris, Reuters reported quoting the police.
According to the local media, the site housed around a thousand mostly African and Afghan migrants.
Some 350 members of the police force were taking part in the operation at the Porte de La Chapelle area.
Such an operation took place in November, when thousands of migrants were cleared out from a squalid camp in the capital, which had doubled in size after the closure of the so-called "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais, northern France.