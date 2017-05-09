Armenia celebrates Victory and Peace Day (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – On Tuesday, May 9, Armenia celebrates Victory and Peace Day.
Since early morning, students, children and their parents, war veterans, guests of capital city Yerevan, and representatives of various government departments are visiting the Eternal Flame before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Victory Park, to pay their respects.
Wreaths have been laid at the Eternal Flame, on behalf of the President as well the Catholicos of All Armenians.
There are wreaths also from the National Assembly, Ministry of Defense, and several other government departments.
The government delegation was led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.