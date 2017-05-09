News
29-year-old Armenia man commits suicide
13:47, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 29-year-old man committed suicide in Tsaghkalanj village of Armavir Province in Armenia.  

Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations Department, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a report was received from the ambulance service, on May 7 at 7am, that a man had killed himself. 

The operative team, which was dispatched to the scene, found out that a person, who was born in 1988, had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from an iron rod at the yard of a house in the aforesaid village. 

A forensic examination has been commissioned. 

An investigation is underway.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
