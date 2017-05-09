29-year-old Armenia man commits suicide

YEREVAN. – A 29-year-old man committed suicide in Tsaghkalanj village of Armavir Province in Armenia.
Edgar Janoyan, head of the Police Media Relations Department, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a report was received from the ambulance service, on May 7 at 7am, that a man had killed himself.
The operative team, which was dispatched to the scene, found out that a person, who was born in 1988, had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from an iron rod at the yard of a house in the aforesaid village.
A forensic examination has been commissioned.
An investigation is underway.