Nalbandian: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk not planned for now

YEREVAN. – The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are expected to pay a regional visit, said Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, after this visit, it will be decided whether there is a need for a talk between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Reflecting on the chances of a meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Nalbandian stated: “A meeting of the presidents is not expected for now. And the [foreign] ministers’ [recent] meeting [in Moscow] wasn’t devoted to this matter. Information that the ministers discussed matters of organizing the presidents’ meeting was inaccurate.”

And to the query as to when the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are expected to visit the region, Edward Nalbandian responded: “This is not yet clarified; this doesn’t depend solely on us. A regional visit shall be made. They shall visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Karabakh [Artsakh]. The [respective] dates are yet to be agreed.”

On April 28, the FMs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan held a trilateral talk in Moscow.