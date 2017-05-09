News
Ambassador Volinkin says Russia military base in Armenia could be expanded
13:03, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Russian military base in Armenia is for ensuring the security of the country, and there might be some enlargement based on a mutual agreement. 

Russian Ambassador Ivan Volinkin on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters, as he commented on the recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. 

Lavrov had noted that the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia, stood ready to fight against the Islamic State terrorist group.

“I believe that the minister knows better than the ambassador,” said Volinkin. “And, in general, the Russian [military] base is here to ensure Armenia’s security, and to resolve some matters.” 

And speaking about a possible enlargement of this military base, the ambassador said: “Well, there probably will be some expansion based on any mutual agreement.”

