News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Economic growth needs to reach critical point, so that qualitative changes become visible
13:23, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


YEREVAN. – Economic growth in Armenia needs to reach critical point, so that qualitative changes become visible. 

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday told the aforementioned to reporters at Victory Park, in capital city Yerevan.

When asked, if there is economic growth, then why elections in the country are rigged, Karapetyan responded that he did not share this view. 

To the  query as to if this economic growth is not felt, why is it that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) constantly wins the elections, the PM advised to ask this question to the voters.

And in response to the remark that not the voters, but the RPA is rigging the elections, Karapetyan asked: “How do you know that [for sure].”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Armenia was obliged to borrow overseas to compensate shortfall of foreign exchange
"Today we have planned strong fiscal consolidation for the year 2017, thus ensuring debt sustainability and macro stability in the medium term..."
 Armenia Finance Minister: You need to sacrifice something to gain something else
"There were two brilliant economists — Calvo and Reinhart, who wrote articles and research papers about the fear of floating..."
 Dollar, euro fall in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday…
 Lokyan: EU will allocate €1.6mn to create jobs in Armenia border villages
The minister noted that with this amount, they will assist agricultural cooperatives as well as small and medium-sized businesses…
 Program of recycling plant discussed with Armenia PM
The plant should receive 200,000 tones of trash per year...
 Development Foundation of Armenia has new executive director (PHOTOS)
The board accepted the resignation of the acting executive director of the foundation Karen Mkrtichean...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news