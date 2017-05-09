Armenia PM: Economic growth needs to reach critical point, so that qualitative changes become visible

YEREVAN. – Economic growth in Armenia needs to reach critical point, so that qualitative changes become visible.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday told the aforementioned to reporters at Victory Park, in capital city Yerevan.

When asked, if there is economic growth, then why elections in the country are rigged, Karapetyan responded that he did not share this view.

To the query as to if this economic growth is not felt, why is it that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) constantly wins the elections, the PM advised to ask this question to the voters.

And in response to the remark that not the voters, but the RPA is rigging the elections, Karapetyan asked: “How do you know that [for sure].”