Armenia official: New coalition agreement will be signed after May holidays

YEREVAN. – The new coalition agreement between the—junior partner—Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party and the—senior partner—Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be signed after the May holidays.

Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, who is an ARF member, on Tuesday informed about the abovementioned to reporters.

Mkrtchyan added that he had no problems working with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

And speaking about the domain he is entrusted, the minister stated: “The ministry and the domain should make major changes. But here it’s important that they don’t make changes which they will regret later.”