Armenia President attends Karabakh celebrations (PHOTOS)

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on a working visit, on Tuesday is attending events devoted to the 72nd anniversary of the victory achieved during the Great Patriotic War in World War II, and the 25th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and the liberation of Shushi town (PHOTOS).

In the morning—and together with Artsakh authorities, members of the governmental delegation from Armenia, people of the NKR and guests, who have arrived in Artsakh to participate in the festivities—Sargsyan marched from Revival Square in capital city Stepanakert to Stepanakert Memorial, where he paid tribute to the fallen in the Great Patriotic War and the martyrs of the Artsakh Liberation War.

Also, Serzh Sargsyan went to Shushi, where he laid flowers at the Tank-Memorial pedestal, and visited the statue of late military commander, war hero and Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, and honored him.

In addition, President Sargsyan attended a concert at Vazgen Sargsyan Square in Shushi, and watched the exhibition entitled “Town of Arts and Crafts.”