Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia PM eats meal with war veterans (PHOTOS)
14:57, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – On the occasion of Victory and Peace Day, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday dined with war veterans at Victory Park, in capital city Yerevan. 

Karapetyan took part in this traditional event for the first time. He was accompanied by several members of government.

According to tradition, the defense minister of Armenia also attends this meal. But minister Vigen Sargsyan is currently in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), together with President Serzh Sargsyan, and is taking part in the celebrations devoted to the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi town.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
