Armenia official: We are happy about idea of private companies helping state enterprises
18:02, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - The Armenian Government embraced the idea of private managers to help manage state enterprises.

Deputy Finance Minister of Armenia, Davit Ananyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am during a round-table discussion on issues of corporate governance, organized by the Armenian Institute of Directors and Corporate Governance Center.

The idea was proposed by the director of Paradigma Armenia consulting and research company, Aharon Chilingaryan. In his words, experienced managers can voluntarily take part in the management of state enterprises for the development of the country’s economy.

“It’s no secret that the private sector differs by greater efficiency of its management. If such an outsourcing appears, everyone will befit from it,” Ananyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan instructed to check the efficiency of private enterprises and close those, which are ineffective or actually inactive.

 

Հայերեն and Русский
