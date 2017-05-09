News
Armenia opposition member: I don’t consider defeat as a result of electoral fraud to be a loss
16:32, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The ruling power representatives’ “regret” that the opposition Armenian National Congress (ANC) Party will no longer be in parliament is just crocodile tears. 

ANC Deputy Chairman Levon Zurabyan on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters at Victory Park, in capital city Yerevan. 

“I don’t consider defeat as a result of electoral fraud to be a loss,” Zurabyan stated, in particular. 

He noted that even though the ANC is now a non-parliamentary party, its agenda is the same: to continue to fight and achieve victory.

“We will not allow our people to find themselves in this kind of situation, in widespread corruption,” added the opposition politician. “Naturally, I’m confident that the principled determined nucleus of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia will continue to fight, and will achieve victory.”

