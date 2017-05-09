News
Tuesday
May 09
Armenia's First Lady: I was in Karabakh during the entire war
17:40, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia's First Lady Rita Sargsyan said she experienced the difficulties of war and does not distance herself from the Karabakh war participants.

During her visit to the Union of Veterans, Rita Sargsyan said she understands the difficulties and worries of veterans and liberators.

“During the entire war I was in Karabakh. My children and I fell all troubles. I remember how a bomb weighing half a ton hit the neighboring house, the windows were smashed, and I felt the fragments of glass on me, the blood flowed from my wounds. If the first lady of Azerbaijan felt this herself, the war would have probably ended long ago,” she emphasized. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
