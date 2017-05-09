News
Armenia emergency ministry takes part in Victory and Peace Day celebrations
17:53, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Tuesday held a special event on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day.

During the respective festive parade, which was entitled “May 911,” fire and rescue workers traveled along the streets of various cities with fire trucks, congratulated people on this day, and gave balloons to children.

Another objective of this MES event was to raise people’s awareness by reminding them that they can call the 911 emergency hotline service round the clock, should they need help in any emergency.

Also, the ministry’s brass hand gave a concert in downtown Yerevan, the capital city.

At the end of the parade, the fire trucks assembled at Republic Square, the heart of Yerevan, where they were joined by the brass band, and the ministry staff released balloons into the sky.

The MES officials said this format of participation in Victory and Peace Day events was unprecedented this year.

