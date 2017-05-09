First ever “Immortal Regiment” march held in Yerevan (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – The first ever “Immortal Regiment” march was held in Yerevan on Victory Day.
Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, diplomats representing CIS countries, Armenian clergy, members of Yerkrapa volunteer union, students from Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh marched along the streets of Armenia’s capital.
The action was organized by “Russian-Armenian Youth Unity” jointly with Yerkrapa union.
The participants were holding photos of the Great Patriotic War veterans, participants of Karabakh war and the four-day April war.