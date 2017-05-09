News
Tuesday
May 09
News
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
First ever “Immortal Regiment” march held in Yerevan (PHOTO)
18:21, 09.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The first ever “Immortal Regiment” march was held in Yerevan on Victory Day.

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War, diplomats representing CIS countries, Armenian clergy, members of Yerkrapa volunteer union, students from Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh marched along the streets of Armenia’s capital.

The action was organized by “Russian-Armenian Youth Unity” jointly with Yerkrapa union. 

The participants were holding photos of the Great Patriotic War veterans, participants of Karabakh war and the four-day April war. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
