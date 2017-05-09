Participant of April war: My uncle was an example for me during hostilities

YEREVAN. – Hrant Sarkisov’s family members participated in three wars: his uncle Ashot Khachatryan was a participants of the Karabakh war, grandmother – veteran of the Great Patriot War, and Hrant himself participated in last year's four-day war.

Talking to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, Hrant said he had joined the army in 2014 and was sent to the front line in several months. There he was when Azerbaijani armed forces violated ceasefire and started aggressive actions in the southern direction of the line of contact with Karabakh, using mortars, artillery and armored vehicles.

During the April war he was constantly thinking about his uncle who used to be one of the commanders of famous operation on Shushi liberation, he was fighting in Karabakh from the very first till the last day, Hrant says.

“Whatever I did during the April war, I thought about my uncle and how he fought in the Karabakh war. During every action, every step, every shot, I said to myself: ‘Qeri [uncle from mother’s side] jan, this is continuation of the work you started’,” he said.

On May 9 – the Victory Day – Hrant joined the “Immortal Regiment” march in Yerevan and was holding the old photo of his uncle.

Ashot Khachatryan, Hrant’s uncle, did not like to talk about the Karabakh war, although Hrant, a child then, was very anxious to know what his uncle had done. Hrant and his family learned most of the facts about his uncle and his participation in the war from his military comrades. After his death in 2002, they began telling other people the stories about Ashot.

Hrant himself is much more sociable than his uncle, however, he has little to say about the April war - the details of the operations in which he participated along with other soldiers cannot be disclosed. Shortly after the April war, Hrant returned home. Now he studies at the Russian-Armenian University. He believes military service is an important part of the life of every man.

“During the military service, even in peacetime, a man goes through many things. He is forced to think independently and make decisions, and these skills will be needed in the future,” he says.