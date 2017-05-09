Armenia Nature Protection minister wants to retain his office

YEREVAN. - The new cooperation document between the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and ARF Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) will highlight new points.

Nature Protection Minister of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan, who is an ARF member, told the aforementioned to journalists in Yerevan’s Victory Park on Tuesday.

In Minasyan’s words, he wants to continue working as a minister of nature protection in order to continue the reforms in that sphere.

“I think, currently the stance of both the party and the republic’s President is to maintain the current staff, especially considering the fact that large-scale reforms are planned to take place in this sphere,” he noted.

The minister also recalled that according to the legislation, the prime minister will be appointed within a ten-day period after May 18, following which the Government will be formed in already twenty-day period. “Everything will become clear by then,” Minasyan added.