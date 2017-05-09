Minasyan: Minister is a political office

YEREVAN. - ARF Dashnaktsutyun observes the law in the prime minister-ministers relations.
Nature Protection Minister of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan, who is an ARF member, told the aforementioned to journalists in Yerevan’s Victory park on Tuesday.
To the observation that there are claims that ARF-D ministers don’t obey Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and report about their work directly to President Serzh Sargsyan, the minister said: “What do you mean by not obeying? Minister is a political office: there are precisely defined authorities and obligations. Currently we do nothing but observe the law in the premier-ministers relations and in line with the procedures established by the Government decision.”