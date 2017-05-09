News
American student beats record for retweets to get free nuggets
22:25, 09.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Student from Nevada, Carter Wilkerson, has set a new world record for retweets, Gazeta reports.

His post on the free chicken nuggets has about 3.4 million retweets.

He thereby beat the record of TV host Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted her selfie at Oscar.  

In early April, Wilkerson asked Wendy's Twitter account how many retweets he needed to get free chicken nuggets for an entire year, to which  Wendy's responded — 18 million. The screenshot of the chat went viral.

On April 18, Wilkerson participated in the Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Verge reports.

Later, on May 9, Wendy’s confirmed that Wilkerson will receive his free nuggets. Apart from this, the company will donate $100,000 to a foundation, which deals with finding forever families for kids who are in foster care. 

