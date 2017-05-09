News
Artsakh defense minister: Four-day April confrontation had guiding significance
18:32, 09.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - The four-day April confrontation and the developments following it—together with their grave consequences—at the same time had a guiding significance both in terms of the organization of the future vital activity of the Armenian people and the insurance of the gradual progress of the armed forces thereof.

Defense Minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan noted the aforementioned on Monday, speaking at the solemn event dedicated to the May Triple Holiday in Stepanakert, Artsakhpress reports. 

According to him, the occurrence came to once again prove that the number one guarantee of the existence of Artsakh is its army, the nationwide unity ensuring its power.

“Having an adversary, which is full of anti-Armenian sentiments and lacks the most basic perceptions about civilization, which is ready to kill a child, woman or senile man by an ambush strike, behead and dishonor the body of an Armenian fallen heroically in the battlefield, the need for  continuously improving what we have, quickly getting rid of noticed faults, and, most importantly, serving the spiritual qualities of Armenians united around ideological bases to their end becomes even more demanding,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He also touched on the reforms carried out in the Defense Army, acquisition of new technology and modern observation equipment, which enabled to prevent the provocative attempts after the April war. 

