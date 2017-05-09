Postanjyan on Pashinyan’s statement: Issue on 15,000 AMD shouldn’t be speculated

YEREVAN. - Municipalities have special funds through which they provide support to the vulnerable strata, leader of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party, mayoral candidate Zaruhi Postanjyan, said the aforementioned during a campaign on Tuesday, referring to another mayoral candidate Nikol Pashninyan’s statement on that those who don’t take bribes will be provided social support in the amount of 15,000 AMD upon the decision of Yerevan Council.

In her words, voters become vulnerable once making such a step. “Besides, over one million people are poor now, this 15,000 AMD not being enough for them. It is not correct to speak about this. We should change the entire political structure.”

Postanjyan also noted that already now voter lists are being prepared and meetings are being held in school staffrooms. Furthermore, she expressed conviction that in a few days, on May 14, the entire people will win in the Yerevan Council election.

Members of Yelk (Exit) bloc headed by Nikol Pashinyan announced that upon the decision of Yerevan Council they will provide 15,000 AMD to those people, who will not take bribes.