103-year-old Armenian veteran remembers well the Great Patriotic War

YEREVAN. - Armenian veteran Garnik Muradyan has recently turned 103. Despite his venerable age, Mr Muradyan has quite a good memory and still remembers all the events of the Great Patriotic War, which he took part in over half a century ago.

Muradyan told Armenian News Medicine correspondent that he served in the 54th division (Ukraine), which made up one detachment together with the 50th and 90th divisions, being led by Lieutenant General Pavel Belov. He took part in the Battle of Staliningrad as part of that very division.

For his services Muradyan was later awarded with a medal, which he willingly shows to his interlocutors. Of course, the medal “For Staliningrad” is only one of the many medals, which he was awarded with during the Great Patriotic War (Armenian News – NEWS.am counted 18 medals fixed on his blazer).

According to the veteran, one of the most important battles during the war was that of the Dnieper, which included a range of operations conducted during 4 months in 1943. As a result of these operations, left-bank Ukraine was liberated from Nazi invaders.

Garnik Muradyan lives in Yerevan alone: in his words, his son lives in Mineralnye Vody with his family, while his daughter is in Lebanon. Asked whether his children help him, he responded with pride: “I am an officer, a Guards Captain! I get proper pension. How can they help me? It is me who should help them!”

To the question as to whether he smokes or uses alcohol, Muradyan noted quickly and confidently: “Of course, not!”