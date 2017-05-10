News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
103-year-old Armenian veteran remembers well the Great Patriotic War
00:04, 10.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Armenian veteran Garnik Muradyan has recently turned 103. Despite his venerable age, Mr Muradyan has quite a good memory and still remembers all the events of the Great Patriotic War, which he took part in over half a century ago.   

Muradyan told Armenian News Medicine correspondent that he served in the 54th  division (Ukraine), which made up one detachment together with the 50th and 90th  divisions, being led by Lieutenant General Pavel Belov. He took part in the Battle of Staliningrad as part of that very division.

For his services Muradyan was later awarded with a medal, which he willingly shows to his interlocutors. Of course, the medal “For Staliningrad” is only one of the many medals, which he was awarded with during the Great Patriotic War (Armenian News – NEWS.am counted 18 medals fixed on his blazer).

According to the veteran, one of the most important battles during the war was that of the Dnieper, which included a range of operations conducted during 4 months in 1943. As a result of these operations, left-bank Ukraine was liberated from Nazi invaders.

Garnik Muradyan lives in Yerevan alone: in his words, his son lives in Mineralnye Vody with his family, while his daughter is in Lebanon. Asked whether his children help him, he responded with pride: “I am an officer, a Guards Captain! I get proper pension. How can they help me? It is me who should help them!”

To the question as to whether he smokes or uses alcohol, Muradyan noted quickly and confidently: “Of course, not!”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hebrew University of Jerusalem professor: I fell in love with Armenian
Australian Professor Michael Stone started teaching Old Armenian back in 1967…
 William demands €1.5mn compensation for topless photographs of Kate
The editorial staff of the magazine, however, assures that these photographs do not at all demean Catherine’s dignity…
 Trump not visiting New York to save taxpayers' money
I love New York, but going back is very expensive for the country...
115-year-old Spaniard recognized Europe’s oldest person
Currently, the world’s oldest person is Jamaica resident Violet Brown, who was born on 10 March 1900...
 Serj Tankian: I miss every moment
I will miss every moment…
Theresa May eschews headscarf during Saudi Arabia visit (PHOTOS)
Former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher likewise had not worn a headscarf during her trip to this country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news