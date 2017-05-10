News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia developers create system of orientation in closed areas
11:15, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Mapato team of developers has created a system of orientation in closed areas.

Team member Hovhannes Hayryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this system can be useful especially in shopping centers, airports, and numerous other closed areas where the GPS system may not always function well.  

The system consists of transmitters that are adapted to a certain frequency, and they transmit a signal to the user’s mobile phone, by way of Bluetooth, about the user’s location. 

In addition, the system can draw the route required for the user.

“There is a market prospect [for this system],” Hayryan added, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President attends official launch of army education program in Karabakh (PHOTOS)
Over 200 conscripts from the military units nearby Stepanakert are taking part in this program…
 Poll: Social media affects outcome of French elections
More than three quarters (75.2%) of respondents affirmed that social media...
 Each smartphone user runs average of 10 apps per day
In the year past, people throughout the world spent 3 million hours on the applications of mobile devices…
 Spanish "business angel”: Sales skills are must-have for Armenian hi-tech startups
“Stop thinking about investors or grants all the time. Just go on selling”…
 Armenia plans to manufacture inverters for home solar power stations
These inverters make the constant electricity from solar panels become convertible…
 Converse Bank announces issuance of corporate bonds
The total value of the issue will include AMD 1 billion and USD 10 million...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news