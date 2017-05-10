Armenia developers create system of orientation in closed areas

YEREVAN. – The Armenian Mapato team of developers has created a system of orientation in closed areas.

Team member Hovhannes Hayryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this system can be useful especially in shopping centers, airports, and numerous other closed areas where the GPS system may not always function well.

The system consists of transmitters that are adapted to a certain frequency, and they transmit a signal to the user’s mobile phone, by way of Bluetooth, about the user’s location.

In addition, the system can draw the route required for the user.

“There is a market prospect [for this system],” Hayryan added, in particular.