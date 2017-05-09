US and Georgia sign General Security of Information Agreement

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili, who is on an official visit to Georgia, signed a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) on Tuesday, says the statement issued by the State Department.
According to the source, the agreement represents a major milestone in security cooperation between the United States and Georgia. It establishes a legal foundation for bilateral intelligence sharing and will strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the countries.
“The GSOIA supports Georgia’s efforts to transform its military and paves the way for future security agreements between the United States and Georgia,” the statement reads.