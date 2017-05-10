Over 50 people affected by terrorist attack in Thailand

More than 50 people were affected by two bomb explosions in Pattani, a southern province of Thailand, according to local media.

The terrorism took place nearby the parking lot of a supermarket.

Even though no one was hurt in the first explosion, the second one was very powerful.

Pattani province is one of the three regions in Thailand where Muslim separatists live, and such terrorist attacks frequently occur there.

The organizers of these terrorist attacks demand for extended autonomy.

Nonetheless, no links have yet been found between them and the international Islamist groups.