Donald Trump fires FBI director

US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, saying he concurred with the Justice Department that Comey was no longer “able to effectively lead the Bureau,” BBC reported.
But Democrats said he was fired because the FBI was investigating alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
President Trump wrote in a letter to Mr Comey that he agreed with US Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recommendation: “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau”.
Jeff Sessions said the Department of Justice was "committed to a high level of discipline, integrity, and the rule of law", and "a fresh start is needed".
In turn, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he "cannot defend the director's handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgement that he was mistaken".