Wednesday
May 10
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
09:53, 10.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 60 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 970 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired three mortar shells, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units are in full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
