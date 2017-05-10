News
Hoagland: Russia does not want war in Karabakh
11:35, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Despite the current disagreements between Russia and the United States, two countries closely cooperate over a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.  

Ambassador Richard Hoagland, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, told the aforesaid to Voice of America Armenian and Azerbaijani services.

In the ambassador’s words, Moscow, just like Washington and Paris, wants peace in South Caucasus. Hoagland said it is clear for him that Russia does not want a war in Karabakh, and a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 

According to the US diplomat, all three co-chairs (Russia, US, and France) of the OSCE Minsk Group have closely cooperated to achieve a pacific resolution to the Karabakh conflict, even during a sharp deterioration in US-Russian relations.

As per Richard Hoagland, the mediators are endeavoring to resume full negotiations between the parties to this conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
