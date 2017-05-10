News
Richard Hoagland: US needs to get more actively involved in Karabakh peace process
12:08, 10.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The time has come for a real compromise settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and from which the sides will benefit. 

Ambassador Richard Hoagland, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chair from the US, told the abovementioned to Voice of America Armenian and Azerbaijani services.

Reflecting on the four-day war—which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Karabakh (Artsakh) in April of the year past, Hoagland noted that they have not yet reached the point when international community can ensure the complete eradication of violence, and that the leaders themselves need to do this.  

But the OSCE Minsk Group’s American co-chair stated that, in his view, Washington needs to get more actively involved in the Karabakh peace process. 

Richard Hoagland added, however, that the new US administration is just beginning to develop its foreign policy and team, and therefore we need to be a little patient.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
