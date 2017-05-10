News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Body of a soldier who drowned two days ago not found yet
13:25, 10.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The body of Karabakh soldier Ruben Mnatsakanyan who drowned in a reservoir two days ago has not been found yet, representative of the army said.

An accident took place in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army on Monday morning.

Defense Army servicemen Ruben Barseghyan (born in 1998), Rafayel Bisharyan (born in 1997) and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (born in 1998) drowned in a reservoir nearby the military units as a result of a traffic accident. Due to the search operation, the bodies two soldiers were found, while one is still missing.

The search operation continues, spokesperson for Karabakh Defense Army Senor Hasratyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that a statement will be released as soon as they get any information.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia soldier dies at military outpost
An investigation is underway…
 Union of Armenians of Russia to go to police regarding Azeri provocations in Moscow?
They were representatives of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, whose activities are suspended by the Russian Ministry of Justice…
 29-year-old Armenia man commits suicide
He had hung himself with a rope at the yard of a village house…
 Strong wind causes damage in Lchashen community of Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The wind damaged the roofs of the houses and the carpet plant, as well as beat down pollings...
Blunt-nosed viper found in one of Yerevan houses
The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received a call at about 6:27 pm...
 2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Chicago memorial
The shooting is believed to be gang-related retaliation for an earlier shooting in Brighton Park...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news