Karabakh army: Body of a soldier who drowned two days ago not found yet

YEREVAN. – The body of Karabakh soldier Ruben Mnatsakanyan who drowned in a reservoir two days ago has not been found yet, representative of the army said.
An accident took place in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army on Monday morning.
Defense Army servicemen Ruben Barseghyan (born in 1998), Rafayel Bisharyan (born in 1997) and Ruben Mnatsakanyan (born in 1998) drowned in a reservoir nearby the military units as a result of a traffic accident. Due to the search operation, the bodies two soldiers were found, while one is still missing.
The search operation continues, spokesperson for Karabakh Defense Army Senor Hasratyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that a statement will be released as soon as they get any information.