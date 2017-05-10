News
Wednesday
May 10
News
Union of Armenians of Russia to go to police regarding Azeri provocations in Moscow?
13:27, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


Azerbaijani Diaspora’s attempt Tuesday, to provoke an incident with the Armenian Diaspora in Moscow, was planned, and it probably was instructed by Baku, said German Ananyants, Vice Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, Armenian Diaspora representatives participated—on Tuesday, May 9—in a traditional World War II Victory Day anniversary march in the Russian capital city.   

But Azerbaijani Diaspora members, who had not applied previously to take part in this march, showed up to interfere. 

Ananyants clarified that these Azerbaijanis were representatives of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, whose activities are suspended by the Russian Ministry of Justice.

“One of them snatched the flag of Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh] from the hand of the one at the end of the Armenian procession, and broke the handle,” he said. “The Armenians responded, they put the provocateurs in their place, [and] explained to their leadership that they were violating the laws of the Russian Federation.” 

In his words, despite the Azerbaijanis’ “efforts,” Armenians were trying to avoid a brawl. 

“Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to conduct a dialogue with them,” concluded German Ananyants. 

He added that they were discussing whether to go to the police regarding this incident.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
