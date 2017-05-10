News
Wednesday
May 10
News
Wednesday
May 10
Armenian MP: In political terms, Armenia-OSCE relations will not be hurt
12:35, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In political terms, Armenia-OSCE relations will not be hurt, Armenian MP Edmon Marukyan said during the discussion on the closure of the OSCE office.

Marukyan reminded that the office was closed not at the initiative of Armenia, on the contrary, everything was done to prevent the closure of the office. Now the possibility of implementing the projects through other organizations is being considered, for example, through the Council of Europe, where Azerbaijan has no opportunity to impact the developments.

Noting that a few days ago he talked about it to the Foreign Minister, the deputy added, he was also interested in what was undertaken by the Russian side. 

“But it is clear that Azerbaijan persisted and went to the end,” the deputy noted

