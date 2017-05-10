News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia PM says he is ready to remain in office, after 2018
15:52, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Karen Karapetyan stands ready to remain as Prime Minister of Armenia in 2018, when Serzh Sargsyan’s presidential term ends, and to become the leader of the country.  

Karapetyan noted about the aforesaid in an interview with an Austrian radio. 

And when asked whether he actually wishes to become the leader, he responded as follows, in particular: “I formulate my readiness today, not as a longing for power, but as a desire to change much in our country.” 

As for Armenia’s future in the next five years, the PM noted: “Many things must change in Armenia after five years: the decision-making procedure, society-elite relations, understanding the place of the elite in societal life, the education level of our citizens, [and] conditions for conducting business.” 

In April 2018, Serzh Sargsyan will complete the second—and final—term of his presidency. And from that moment, Armenia will become a completely parliamentary republic.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia PM position is bone of contention?
The incumbent Prime Minister made it understood to the President that he is not going to give in…
 Minasyan: Minister is a political office
"Currently we do nothing but observe the law in the premier-ministers relations..."
 Armenia Nature Protection minister wants to retain his office
“I think, currently the stance of both the party and the republic’s President is to maintain the current staff..."
 Armenia official: New coalition agreement will be signed after May holidays
Mkrtchyan stated that he had no problems working with Prime Minister Karapetyan…
 Newspaper: 8 persons that became Armenia MPs promise Tsarukyan to give up their parliamentary mandates
Among them is the former governor of Vayots Dzor Province…
Newspaper: Personnel changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps
Who will replace the country’s ambassador to Georgia?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news