Armenia PM says he is ready to remain in office, after 2018

Karen Karapetyan stands ready to remain as Prime Minister of Armenia in 2018, when Serzh Sargsyan’s presidential term ends, and to become the leader of the country.

Karapetyan noted about the aforesaid in an interview with an Austrian radio.

And when asked whether he actually wishes to become the leader, he responded as follows, in particular: “I formulate my readiness today, not as a longing for power, but as a desire to change much in our country.”

As for Armenia’s future in the next five years, the PM noted: “Many things must change in Armenia after five years: the decision-making procedure, society-elite relations, understanding the place of the elite in societal life, the education level of our citizens, [and] conditions for conducting business.”

In April 2018, Serzh Sargsyan will complete the second—and final—term of his presidency. And from that moment, Armenia will become a completely parliamentary republic.