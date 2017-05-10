Armenian politician: Consequences of Azerbaijan's actions on OSCE office depend on Armenia

YEREVAN. – The consequences of the Azerbaijan's actions concerning the closure of the OSCE office in Yerevan will depend on what Armenia will undertake, former head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Hovhannes Igityan said during the discussion in Media Center.

According to him, from now on Armenia should prepare for the next session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in order to hold a resolution condemning the actions of Azerbaijan.

“This, undoubtedly, will affect the image of Azerbaijan, and this fact can also be used in the future”, Igityan noted.

As reported earlier, the activities of the OSCE office have been suspended because of lack of consensus on extending mandate of the Yerevan office. Azerbaijan presented claims against trainings on demining. The Armenian side agreed to stop the project, but the efforts were useless. The talks in Vienna did not give positive results.