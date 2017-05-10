News
PM: Our main task is to create safe, independent, just, intellectual Armenia
14:27, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Our main task is to create a safe, independent, just and intellectual Armenia, said Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, speaking to an Austrian radio.  

He added that, now, they are putting the main focus on economy, and seeking to create fair and equal conditions for businesses and investors in the country. 

And when asked whether it was correct for Armenia to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Karapetyan responded as follows, in particular: “Yes (…). We entered a club of five countries, with a population of around 180 million. The likelihood of selling our products in this market is greater. (…). If we succeed in this market (…), we can create good conditions for the development of our economy. [But] by entering in this club, we do not reject other possibilities—including regarding Europe—for our economy.

“We are telling potential investors that, by coming to Armenia, they get a chance to also enter the market of Eurasian Union as well as of Iran, with which we currently are creating a free economic zone at the border.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
