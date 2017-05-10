News
Wednesday
May 10
Armenia soldier dies at military outpost
13:48, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia received a report on Wednesday. 

Accordingly, conscript, Junior Sergeant Gagik Mesropyan, had sustained a gunshot wound, at around 8:40am, at the outpost of a military unit, and died en route to military hospital. 

According to preliminary data, Mesropyan was mortally wounded as a result of a fellow soldier’s violation of the rules for handling weapons, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A criminal case is initiated. 

An investigation is underway.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
