Armenia soldier dies at military outpost

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia received a report on Wednesday.
Accordingly, conscript, Junior Sergeant Gagik Mesropyan, had sustained a gunshot wound, at around 8:40am, at the outpost of a military unit, and died en route to military hospital.
According to preliminary data, Mesropyan was mortally wounded as a result of a fellow soldier’s violation of the rules for handling weapons, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
A criminal case is initiated.
An investigation is underway.