Huawei smartphone with powerful battery is now among Ucom’s mobile devices
14:21, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The variety of Ucom’s mobile devices has been updated with the latest Huawei Y5 4G smartphone, released in 2017. The 3,000 milliamp capacity battery will help enjoy the five-inch HD screen and 8-megapixel camera smartphone’s work for longer period of time.

,This newest smartphone can be purchased both without a subscription at the price of 79,900 AMD, and upon monthly subscription by paying only 3,200 AMD on a monthly basis. It is simply required to join one of the Ucom Universal tariff plans for 24 months.

The gray and golden shades of the smartphone are available, and the quantity is limited.

