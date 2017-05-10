News
Aram I: Armenians are peace-loving nation
15:23, 10.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

ANTELIAS. – The Armenian brigade, which is a part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping forces, on Tuesday visited the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia—in Antelias, Lebanon—of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and met with Catholicos Aram I.

Commander of the brigade, Captain Karen Atoyan, reflected on the mission of this Armenian contingent, the Catholicosate press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Aram I, for his part, welcomed these brave soldiers of the Armenian army, and who engender pride and are the guarantee of the strength and eternity of the homeland.

Also, the Catholicos expressed joy in connection with Armenian military servicemen’s conducting peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, since Armenians are a peace-loving nation that becomes engaged in establishment of peace.

This text available in   Հայերեն
