Yerevan Brandy Company and ARARAT Armenian brandy receive honorable awards at Berlin International Spirits Competition

ARARAT Ani six years aged brandy received a gold medal at the Berlin International Spirits Competition, while Yerevan Brandy Factory won a special international award “Distillery of the Year” by a unanimous decision of judges.

This year the competition was held from March 5 to 6 and featured nearly 400 spirits from more than 20 countries worldwide.

The Berlin International Spirits Competition is unique in its kind with judges being the leading professionals of the spirits industry: restaurant and top retail stores owners, distributors and importers, who have the ability to make a direct impact on brand sales.

It is worth mentioning that according to the organizers ARARAT is the first Armenian brand to ever represent Armenia in the competition throughout the entire history of the competition.

By this medal ARARAT continues the series triumphs at the prestigious international competitions it has registered recently. Among the latest awards of ARARAT there are Gold Medal of San Francisco (SFIWSC) competition and the World Spirits Awards.

ARARAT Ani is named after the medieval capital of Armenia. The symbol of the Bagratuni royal dynasty is a gracious leopard, it is depicted on Ani’s main gate and today can be seen on the packaging of this ARARAT brandy.

ARARAT Ani is ideal for those who value vivid emotions and experiences. Its composition will reveal new facets of brandy and emphasise the fullness of the moment.

The legendary Armenian brandy ARARAT is produced by Yerevan Brandy Company using traditional technology, the foundations of which were laid in 1887 by the brothers Nerses and VasilyTairyants. ARARAT brandy is created using only local endemic high-quality Armenian grapes and crystal clear spring water. Precious ARARAT brandy is aged exclusively in barrels made of Caucasian oak, produced in their in-house cooperage plant. In 1998 Yerevan Brandy Company became a part of Pernod Ricard, an international company and the world’s leader in the Premium spirits industry.