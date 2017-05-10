Criminal case of 14 defendants in Yerevan police station takeover is sent to court

YEREVAN. – The criminal case of the 14 defendants of the case into the Sasna Tsrer armed group’s takeover of a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has been sent to court.

The Special Investigation Service on Wednesday issued a statement in this regard.

Accordingly, during the takeover, armed group member Armen Bilyan had shot and killed Police Second Lieutenant Gagik Mkrtchyan, and armed group member Smbat Barseghyan had killed Police Colonel Artur Vanoyan.

And on July 30, 2016, Barseghyan had also killed Police Second Lieutenant Yuri Tepanosyan.

The aforesaid criminal case, along with the indictment, has been submitted to the judicial oversight prosecutor, so as to approve and send it to court.

The Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over the said police, taken hostages, but later surrendered, in July 2016.