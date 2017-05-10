News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia Nature Protection minister denies rumors about tensions with PM
16:30, 10.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Nature Protection Minister of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan has working relationship with PM Karen Karapetyan, the minister said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether prime minister would not like to see him in the new government because of personal disagreements, Minasyan said there are no disagreements between them.

“There can be discussions and different opinions, it is quite natural,” Minasyan added.

The new parliament of Armenia will hold the first session on May 18. It will be followed by resignation of the old cabinet and creation of a new one.

As previously stated by the representatives of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan will be offered to remain prime minister.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Former Karabakh defense minister was arrested on basis of presumption
“If a man doesn’t claim but makes a presumption, what face-to-face interrogation can be held?"
 Armenia PM says he is ready to remain in office, after 2018
I formulate my readiness today, not as a longing for power, but as a desire to change much in our country…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM position is bone of contention?
The incumbent Prime Minister made it understood to the President that he is not going to give in…
 Minasyan: Minister is a political office
"Currently we do nothing but observe the law in the premier-ministers relations..."
 Armenia Nature Protection minister wants to retain his office
“I think, currently the stance of both the party and the republic’s President is to maintain the current staff..."
 Armenia official: New coalition agreement will be signed after May holidays
Mkrtchyan stated that he had no problems working with Prime Minister Karapetyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news