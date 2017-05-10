Armenia Nature Protection minister denies rumors about tensions with PM

YEREVAN. - Nature Protection Minister of Armenia, Artsvik Minasyan has working relationship with PM Karen Karapetyan, the minister said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether prime minister would not like to see him in the new government because of personal disagreements, Minasyan said there are no disagreements between them.

“There can be discussions and different opinions, it is quite natural,” Minasyan added.

The new parliament of Armenia will hold the first session on May 18. It will be followed by resignation of the old cabinet and creation of a new one.

As previously stated by the representatives of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan will be offered to remain prime minister.