Armenia Police issue Yerevan council election final voters’ lists

YEREVAN. – Pursuant to the Electoral Code of Armenia, the final voters’ lists—by precincts—of the forthcoming election of Yerevan Council of Elders have been posted on the Police official website.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police press service that these lists can be downloaded.

The Yerevan city council election will be conducted on Sunday, and the respective campaigning will end on Friday.

Three political forces will be running in this vote: The ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.