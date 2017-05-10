Pentagon chief promises to ensure security of Turkish borders

The U.S. will ensure the safety of Turkey's southern borders despite Ankara's concern over Washington's decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria whom Turkish authorities accuse of close links with terrorists, said U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
“We’ll work out any of the concerns,” Reuters reported quoting the Pentagon head.
“"We will work very closely with Turkey in support of their security on their southern border. It's Europe's southern border, and we’ll stay closely connected,” Mattis told reporters during a visit to the Pabrade Training Area in Lithuania.