News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Pentagon chief promises to ensure security of Turkish borders
17:32, 10.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The U.S. will ensure the safety of Turkey's southern borders despite Ankara's concern over Washington's decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria whom Turkish authorities accuse of close links with terrorists, said U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

“We’ll work out any of the concerns,” Reuters reported quoting the Pentagon head.

“"We will work very closely with Turkey in support of their security on their southern border. It's Europe's southern border, and we’ll stay closely connected,” Mattis told reporters during a visit to the Pabrade Training Area in Lithuania.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news